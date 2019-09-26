Funeral arrangements set for Texas Tech legend E.J. Holub

LUBBOCK, Texas (press release) – The following is a press release by Texas Tech University Athletics. The family of Texas Tech legend E.J. Holub announced funeral arrangements for the late Ring of Honor member Thursday as friends and family are encouraged to gather at 1:30 p.m. next Monday (Sept. 30) inside First Baptist Church of Lubbock.

A reception will follow the funeral at First Baptist Church. Those who wish to honor Holub’s memory monetarily can also do so through a scholarship endowment that has been created through the Red Raider Club. Information on how to give to the E.J. Holub Memorial Football Scholarship Fund can be found at this link or by calling the Red Raider Club at 806-742-1196.

Holub, who passed away Saturday at the age of 81, remains one of the most memorable figures in school history after starring as a two-way player under DeWitt Weaver from 1958-60. Holub garnered first team All-America accolades at center in each of his final two seasons and finished 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting as a senior.

He went on to play 10 professional seasons with the Dallas Texans and Kansas City Chiefs where “The Beast” was a five-time AFL All-Star. Holub led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl appearances, including a victory in the 1970 game over the Minnesota Vikings. He remains the only player in history to start two Super Bowls at two different positions.

Following his playing career, Holub was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 1977 and the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame in 1986. Holub, a charter member of the Texas Tech Ring of Honor in 2012, is also a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame.

(This is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics)