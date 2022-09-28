Shelia Patterson-Harris and T.J. Patterson (Photo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas— The funeral service for Lubbock pioneer T.J. Patterson was scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 8 at 11:00 a.m., according to a social media post from Patterson’s daughter Shelia Patterson-Harris.

The post said the funeral will be located at the Broadway Church of Christ in downtown Lubbock.

The visitation will take place at the Bethel A.M.E Church in east Lubbock on Friday, October 7 from 3:00p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a wake to follow from 6:00p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

According to Patterson-Harris, the family has asked the public to make donations to the Patterson Library and the T.J. and Bobbie Patterson Scholarship at Texas Tech University.

T.J. Patterson was the first Black person to serve on Lubbock’s City Council. He died on Wednesday, September 21 at the age of 85.