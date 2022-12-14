LUBBOCK, Texas— The funeral service for former Texas Tech University Head Football Coach Mike Leach was announced to take place on Tuesday, December 20 inside the Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State University, according to social media post from MSU.

The service was also announced to be livestreamed on WatchESPN.com.

Coach Leach died on the evening of Monday, December 12 in Jackson, Mississippi from complications from a heart attack.

Coach Leach served as the head football coach for TTU from 2000 to 2009 and is the university’s winningest coach in history.