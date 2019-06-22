Funeral held for local World War II Veteran

Family and friends remembered World War II veteran, Martin Hernandez, 94, at his funeral service Saturday morning after passing away last week.

He was buried at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park at 10 a.m.

The funeral service began at Hernandez’s old church, Our Lady of Grace. The procession led by a motorcycle group, then passed by Hernandez’s home one last time.

Rick Martinez, president of United Valor Motorcycle Club, said it was an honor to lead the procession.

“This is what we’re here for. To be there for our vets and for their families,” Martinez said.

Mike Firth, a fellow veteran and assistant deputy state captain for Patriot Guard Riders of North Texas, helped put up American flags at the church and at the cemetery.

“If a man stands up and offers to give his life to his country or his city or his county, whatever, any kind of service that a man would give, that’s the highest honor a man I think can do,” Firth said.

Martinez hoped with their support, these veterans will always be remembered.

“To be able to give them that closure of saying hey they’re never forgotten, no matter at ant point,” Martinez said.