Funeral homes see spike in services after surge of COVID-related deaths

LUBBOCK, Texas — It seems that no aspect of life is safe from coronavirus, and one of the biggest casualties of the pandemic has been the way we say our final goodbyes to the one’s we’ve lost.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in Lubbock, so do the city’s COVID-related deaths, posing a unique challenge for local funeral homes. At least 26 people and counting have died of the coronavirus in Lubbock County since Saturday, according to data from the City of Lubbock.

“It has been hard, especially emotionally, because we see these families that are hurting, and they’re wanting to be with their loved ones, but they can’t because of the restrictions. It’s been emotionally hard on us too to see some of our own friends that have passed away from COVID-19,” Santos Moreno, owner and funeral director for Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, said.

On average, Moreno said his funeral home has about 25 to 30 funerals a month, but in October, it had a record 52 funerals. He emphasized that a combination of the spike in COVID-19 deaths with previously delayed funerals and the regular deaths of natural causes they handle monthly are to blame.

“The natural causes of death are still going to happen. COVID-19 has just added more [deaths] to the statistics,” Moreno said.

When the pandemic started, many funeral homes were forced to delay services or do them online through livestream or Zoom out of COVID-19 concerns. Now, some offer socially distant celebrations of life with limited attendants who are asked to wear face masks.

Still, for many, these services don’t make the grief any less for the families left behind who can’t mourn like they would before the pandemic.

“It’s just hard for [the families] to understand. One, “Why did I lose my loved one?’ and then the other, ‘What do you mean we have to wait [for a funeral]?'” Moreno said.

He added that the number of deaths and services funeral homes see typically go up each year in the darker, colder months from October to March, and COVID-19 has only exacerbated this trend. He also said many employees are having to work around the clock to keep up with the increased demand. As for what funeral homes can expect in November, he emphasized that it’s too soon to tell.

“I’m sure that there are going to be more deaths due to COVID-19, so we’re just bracing ourselves to be there for families without knowing how many more cases we’re going to take on,” Moreno said.