Funeral procession attendees remember Mac Davis’ legacy

LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 12: Mac Davis co-host of the 15th Annual Country Music Association Awards (CMA Awards) Broadcast October 12, 1981. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Music legend and Lubbock native Mac Davis buried Monday after a private ceremony at the Lubbock Cemetery.

After being flown from Nashville, A motorcade brought Mac Davis to the cemetery where hundreds of people lined up to pay their last respects.

People around the country know him for his music, but for the people of Lubbock, Mac Davis gave them much more.

“You gotta honor someone that put Lubbock on the map, and Mac Davis put Lubbock on the map,” said funeral procession attendee, Shawn Hughes.

As locals lined the street to pay their last respects to music legend, many recalled songs of Davis’s that they loved the most.

Davis released 19 albums over 25 years, and his songs were performed by dozens of artists, including Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton.

“We are so proud of him. We are really proud of him. He did a great job representing Lubbock,” said Camilla Bratcher.

But perhaps what his fans remember most about him is his spirit.

“He didn’t take life too seriously, and fame didn’t go to his head. He just kept his cool and embraced everybody, and that speaks highly of West Texas and the people that come from West Texas,” said Hughes.

Some feeling honored Lubbock was chosen as his final resting place.

“It’s a pride thing because for us Lubbock sites to have someone like him and to be buried here. It’s an honor for the city,” said George Esquivel, another funeral procession attendee.

But many were just glad he was home and in his blue jeans.

“He’s home,” said Hughes. “Coming home for good.”