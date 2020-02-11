Funeral services announced for murdered Levelland 2-year-old

LEVELLAND, Texas — The funeral services for murdered 2-year-old Elijah Lebario of Levelland were announced on Monday.



Funeral services for Elijah are scheduled for Thursday, February 13, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Levelland, according to the funeral home.

According to the funeral home, Elijah liked to sing his favorite song, “The Wheels on the Bus,” loved dancing and liked going to the park with his grandmother and his brother, 4-year-old Malachi Lebario.



His mother, Samantha Dawn Mathis, 25 and her boyfriend Robert Jose Garza, Jr., 30, were both arrested and charged with Capital Murder in connection to his death.

