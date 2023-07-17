LUBBOCK, Texas– Details of the funeral services for slain 12-year-old Jordan Rosales were in a social media post by Grace Funeral Care of West Texas on Friday.

According to the post, the visitation will be held at Emmanuel Worship Center on Friday, July 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The funeral service will take place the following morning at 11:00 a.m. at the same location, according to the post. The burial was set to take place following the service.

Jordan was killed after being shot by a 13-year-old on Tuesday at his home in the 1900 block of 44th Street. The 13-year-old was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Jordan’s family created a GoFundMe account to “give [Jordan] a beautiful proper burial.” His family also said he loved the Dallas Cowboys and requested those in attendance to wear Dallas Cowboy Blue.