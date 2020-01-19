Funeral Services take place for LPD Officer Nicholas Reyna

LUBBOCK, Texas — Funeral services for Lubbock Police Department Officer Nicholas Reyna took place on Saturday morning after he died working two accidents on I-27. He was struck by a truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. The funeral took place at Trinity Church with gravesite services concluding at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Officer Corey Owens also with LPD was a childhood friend of Reyna.

“Though his time here with us was cut short, he has now surpassed us all, and now carries the title of hero,” Owens said.

Charles Rice, Colorado City Police Chief said Reyna made a good police officer due to his good listening skills. He was described as a team player who cared for his community.

“He became a police officer because he truly cared about people,” Rice said.

Reyna was born in San Angelo in 1992. He was raised in Colorado City. Rice added he was a quiet but respectable man.

“He was loved by all, and became friends with everyone he met,” Owens said.

He married his high school sweetheart, and together had a baby girl.

“Nick’s love for [his wife] Christina was strong. It was more than obvious to anyone that knew him,” Owens said.

He graduated from San Angelo State University with a degree in accounting. Reyna joined the Lubbock Police Academy in 2018, then graduated in April 2019 to become a part of the patrol bureau.

LPD Officer Luis Flores said even during the difficult days of the academy, Reyna always had a smile on his face. He said it was one of Reyna’s most notable characteristics.

“That golden smile. His goofiness and positive outlook on everything he did,” Flores said. “He was that energy. The light we needed to get through the difficult moments in the academy.”

Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said receiving the news about Reyna’s death was absolutely devastating. He expressed his condolences to Reyna’s wife, daughter, family and friends.

“A man willing to lay down his life in service of others, in service to someone he doesn’t even know is a good man, and that’s the kind of man Nicholas Lee Reyna will always be,” Mitchell said.

With a gun salute, the sounding of bag pipes, and DPS helicopter flying overhead, members of the community came together to remember the 27 year-old.

“He is the light that will give many of us strength to proceed and help us get through this tragic moment,” Flores said.