Furr’s still closed, commercial real estate sign now posted out front

LUBBOCK, Texas — Furr’s Cafeteria in Lubbock, 2817 South Loop 289, remained closed as of Tuesday. But since at least last week, a sign out front indicated the property was available.

The sign was not clear if the location was up for sale or for lease. Calls to the local agent for Coldwell Banker were not returned.

Earlier this year, on April 16, a sign on the front door said Furr’s would “open soon.” While the COVID-19 pandemic was still impacting the nation, the Furr’s website said, “Unfortunately all our stores are closed until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience and we hope to see you again!”

But on Tuesday, the Furr’s website was unreachable. Multiple phone numbers for Furr’s were disconnected.

The taxable value of the real estate (land and 11,079 square-foot building), according to the Lubbock Central Appraisal District, was $970,839. The equipment and inventory were listed as $69,812 in taxable value.

Fresh Acquisitions, LLC, which operates Furr’s, filed for Chapter 11 (reorganizational) bankruptcy in April. A bankruptcy plan is due on August 18, according to court records.