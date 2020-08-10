GAC: Booth and tent space open for 50th Annual Fall Festival in Sept.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center:

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) is pleased to open booth and tent space reservation to the general public for talented artists and craftspeople to participate in the 50th Annual Fall Festival, to be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. This event, which has traditionally attracted 3,000 – 4,000 visitors, is family-oriented and features more than 80 vendors selling handmade craft items and fine art. There will also be live entertainment, art demonstrations, concession booths and Kids Korner, where kids can participate in free arts and crafts!

Booth rentals for vendors will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis until spaces are sold out. A basic 5’x 7’ outdoor booth space, constructed of scaffolding and covered with tarps, rents for $65.00. New limited indoor booth spaces will be available for $85.00. In addition, 10’ x 10’ tent spaces are also available for $85.00. Tent vendors must provide their own tent. Vendors will register online by visiting the Lubbock Garden and Arts Center website www.lubbockgac.org and clicking on ’50th Annual Fall Festival’ and selecting the Craft Vendor tab. For more information regarding the event, participants can visit our website www.lubbockgac.org, call 806-767-3724 or email GAC@mylubbock.us.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center, located at 4215 University Avenue, strives to offer an array of fun classes and events for all ages. The variety of GAC classes offered cover general subjects such as painting, drawing, photography and more. For more information on classes or reservations, please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at 806.767.3724, email GAC@mylubbock.us or visit our website at www.lubbockgac.org.

