Gaines Co. Sheriff’s deputy dies after complications from COVID-19

GAINES COUNTY, Texas– On Wednesday, the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement on social media that a deputy died from complications due to COVID-19.

The statement said Deputy Alex Martinez died from the complications Wednesday morning.

“It is with sadness and regret that we must report due to complications with Covid Deputy Alex Martinez has passed this morning. Keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time,” the statement read on its Facebook page.