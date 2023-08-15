Editor’s note: The Texas Department of Public Safety initially had Hildebrand’s gender listed as male.

GAINES COUNTY, Texas– A Seminole woman lost her life following a crash near Denver City on Monday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, Luis Carlos Ruiz, 40, of Carlos, New Mexico, was traveling northbound on SH 214 with a trailer when he attempted to turn left on FM 2056. Then, he struck 55-year-old Elisabeth Hildebrand, who was traveling south.

DPS said Ruiz did not yield the right-of-way to Hildebrand prior to the crash. Hildebrand was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS said both individuals were wearing seatbelts, and conditions were described as clear and dry.