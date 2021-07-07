Gaines County investigates two men impersonating deputies

SEMINOLE, Texas — The Gaines County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night that officers were investigating a report of two suspects impersonating deputies.

“On July 6th 2021 a citizen had a traffic stop initiated on him by suspects impersonating Deputies,” GCSO said. They were not wearing badges, guns or any other law enforcement insignia.

One of the suspects drove a car outfitted with red and blue lights along with a siren. The second had a Tahoe or Yukon also outfitted with red and blue lights and a siren.

A statement from GCSO went on give physical descriptions of the two.

The Gaines County Sheriff’s Office said information can be directed to Lieutenant Landon Walker at 432-758-9871.

The statement from GCSO said:

On July 6th 2021 a citizen had a traffic stop initiated on him by suspects impersonating Deputies. The first suspect was driving a White Ford Passenger Car with a tall antenna, black rims and red/blue lights on dash, complete with siren. The first suspect is described as a tall white male of German decent, starched bluish long sleeve shirt, cowboy hat and large belt buckle. The second suspect arrived in White Tahoe or Yukon complete with red/blue lights on Dash and siren. The second suspect is described as a heavier set White Male wearing a dark blue polo collared shirt, jeans, large belt buckle, ball cap and white goatee. Both suspects ordered all occupants from the citizen’s vehicle to exit and conducted a search of the vehicle. After the search the suspects left the stop.

Neither suspects were wearing badges or guns that were visible to the victim or display any type of insignia indicating they were law enforcement.

The Gaines County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help in the identification of the suspects. Any information can be directed to Lieutenant Landon Walker at 432-758-9871. If these vehicles are seen please contact 911 immediately to give a location of the suspect vehicles.