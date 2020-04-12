Gaines County reports second case of COVID-19

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — Gaines County reported its second case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Gaines County’s other case of coronavirus was confirmed on March 23.

Read the full statement from Gaines County Emergency Management below.

The South Plains Public Health District has confirmed its second case of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Health District is working to identify recent contacts of the patient. This step identifies potential exposure risks. The South Plains Public Health District and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The District will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The District’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.

The South Plains Public Health District and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Seminole area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.