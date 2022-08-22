SEMINOLE, Texas— A man was arrested for making unwanted contact with a woman. According to the Seminole Sentinel, the incident happened while he was employed as a deputy with the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, Shane Scott, 55, made unwanted contact with the victim as well as pulling her hair and placing her in a headlock.

Scott was charged with misdemeanor Official Oppression. His bond was set at $1,500, and it was not clear from official records if Scott remained in custody or if he posted bond.

According to the Seminole Sentinel, Scott is a former Sheriff’s Deputy for the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office.