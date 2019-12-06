Gallardo found guilty of murdering Lubbock woman, age 28

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock jury found Juan Carlos Gallardo, 47, guilty of murdering a 28-year-old woman.

During the trial, Gallardo made the case that he was threatening to kill himself and Yvette Ellis got into a scuffle with him. He claimed the gun went off.

But prosecutors told the jury not to believe his story.

Prosecutors told the jury there was a history of domestic violence and her shooting death was no accident.

The trial started with jury selection on Monday. The verdict was right after lunch on Friday.

The punishment phase of the trial is next, which will start Monday. Check back for updates.