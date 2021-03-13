Gallery: Lubbock County storm damage from Friday’s storms

LUBBOCK, Texas — Spring does not officially arrive here in the South Plains region for another week, but our region got its first taste of severe thunderstorms on Friday.

A severe thunderstorm Friday afternoon moved across portions of northwestern and northern Lubbock County.

That storm produced a tornado that touched down north of Shallowater and southwest of Abernathy. An EverythingLubbock.com staff member caught the tornado developing from a drone.

The tornado touched down near the intersection of County Road 5400 and County Road 1300.

On Saturday, an EverythingLubbock.com photographer inspected the damage from the storm.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

A resident in the area told us there was no damage to their home, however their horse stable was damage. A horse was killed in the storm.

The resident said debris form the horse stables was scattered across a field behind their home.

Broken trees and power lines were also observed in the area.

More strong to severe thunderstorms are expected across the South Plains region Saturday afternoon and evening.