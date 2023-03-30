LUBBOCK, Texas — Gals That Brunch, a group that all South Plains women can join and enjoy new friends, is set to host a Community Baby Shower for expecting mothers who are a part of the group. The group was looking for donations of certain items that can be gifted.

Tracy Cole, City Leader of Gals That Brunch, said in a social media post the gifts will be divided amongst the group’s mothers-to-be so they can “leave with their hearts and cars full.”

The group is seeking donations of diapers, unscented wipes, and gift cards. Donations can be dropped off at the Mom Lounge located at 4414 82nd Street #216 or at Art & Co. Lubbock 7335 82nd Street #6.

After the group’s baby shower, they planned to drop off the extra wipes and diapers at different non-profits in the community for pickup as needed.

(Photo: Tracy Cole, City Leader of Gals That Brunch)

Donations can also be made on Venmo at @galsthatbrunchlbk. You can find the Amazon Wishlist for the baby shower here. For more information, join the Gals That Brunch Facebook group.