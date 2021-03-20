Game Preview: No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 Arkansas

Texas Tech’s Clarence Nadolny reacts during a first-round men’s college basketball game against Utah State in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (Ben Solomon/Pool Photo via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The No. 6 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to play No. 3 Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday.

The Red Raiders took down No. 11 Utah State 65-53 First Round of the tournament behind smothering defense. Arkansas used a big second half to top No. 3 Colgate in their first round game.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second round showdown.

When

Sunday, March 21. 5:10 p.m. CT.

Where

Hinkle Fieldhouse. Indianapolis, Indiana.

How to Watch

TV: TNT.

Streaming: https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-live/watch or NCAA March Madness Live app.

Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards (11), left, and teammate guard Micah Peavy (5) go after a rebound with Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) during the second half of a first round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Texas Tech overview

Texas Tech comes into Sunday’s game with an 18-10 record. The Red Raiders went 9-8 in regular season Big 12 play and lost their first game of the Big 12 Tournament to the University of Texas.

In their NCAA Tournament opener, they forced 22 Utah State turnovers in a dominant defensive effort. Mac McClung led the team in scoring with 16.

Arkansas overview

Arkansas is 23-6 heading into its matchup with Texas Tech, and the Hogs rolled to a second-place finish in the SEC with a 13-4 conference record. Eric Musselman’s group plays at a breakneck speed, ranking No. 8 in the NCAA in pace, per Sport Reference.

The Razorbacks went down 33-19 in the first half of their game against Colgate, but fought back to earn a comfortable win. Indiana transfer Justin Smith was terrific in that game, recording 29 points and 13 rebounds.

Arkansas guard Moses Moody (5) shoots a free throw against Texas A&M during an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Key Players

Texas Tech G Mac McClung: Playing an up-and-down team like the Razorbacks, Texas Tech is going to need scoring, and McClung is their best option to provide it. The Georgetown transfer averages 15.8 points per game on the season, but has scored in single digits in three of the last five games.

Arkansas G Moses Moody: Moody is a fluid scorer and solid defender who is likely ticketed for the NBA Draft lottery this summer. The freshman leads the Hogs with 17.2 points per game and is second on the team at 5.9 rebounds.

Texas Tech G Terrence Shannon Jr.: Shannon is another Red Raider who could thrive in a fast-paced game. He has good size on the wing and is an excellent athlete, allowing him to get downhill and finish at the rim in transition. On Friday, Shannon ignited a 24-4 second-half run that helped TTU put away Utah State.

Arkansas F Justin Smith: Smith is not much of a shooter, but he does all the little things that glue the team together. He holds his own in the paint as an undersized forward, and averages 13.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

What Texas Tech said

HC Chris Beard on Arkansas: “I like their team. I’ve caught several games this year just watching games as a basketball guy. No doubt about it, they’re deserving of their ranking, their seed, they obviously played their best basketball the last month of the season. They can play different styles, they gameplan very well.”

G Terrence Shannon Jr. “They’re a real scrappy team. They got out and run and they’ve got a lot of good players. We’ve just got to be prepared to be in for a fight.”

What Arkansas said

HC Eric Musselman on Texas Tech: “Their guys just understand their roles. I think that’s one of the big things. They play to who they are and to their strengths.”

G Jalen Tate: “They’re a well-coached team. They play really, really hard. They’re gonna be fired up to play us.”