Game preview: Texas Tech at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Texas Tech looks to get back over .500 against Kansas State Saturday, in the first road game of the Red Raiders’ season.

The Wildcats are coming off a stunning upset of No. 3 Oklahoma last Saturday, their second win in a row against the Sooners.

Here’s what you need to know before kickoff.

When

Saturday, October 3 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where

Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Manhattan, KS.

How to watch

TV: Fox Sports 1

Streaming: Fox Sports GO

Countdown to kickoff

Watch David Collier, Eric Kelly and the rest of the crew on Red Raider Nation’s countdown to kickoff HERE.

Series History

Texas Tech is 9-11 in all-time matchups against Kansas State. Last season, Kansas State beat Texas Tech 30-27 in Lubbock. SaRodorick Thompson totaled 112 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in that game.

Key stats

Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman was No. 6 in the nation in passing with 761 yards heading into Saturday. Bowman ranked second behind UCF’s Dillon Gabriel among quarterbacks who have played fewer than three games.

Kansas State’s defense forced six turnovers through two games. The Wildcats are one of just four teams nationally to accomplish that.

Kansas State and Texas Tech’s defenses have each allowed more than 500 yards per game. Both units are bottom 10 in the nation by that measure.

Players to Watch

Kansas State: QB Skylar Thompson. Like Texas’ Sam Ehlinger, Thompson can beat defenses with his arm and his legs. He’s averaging 11 yards per attempt so far in 2020 and rushed for three touchdowns against Oklahoma.

DE Wyatt Hubert. Hubert is one of the better pass rushers in the conference and had a sack in each of Kansas State’s two games this season.

Texas Tech: QB Alan Bowman. Bowman has made some terrific plays so far on the young season, but has also burned Texas Tech with costly turnovers. If he can protect the ball, the Red Raiders should be able to put up some points on the Wildcat defense.

DE Eli Howard. Texas Tech showed last week how crucial it is to get pressure on the quarterback, as its defense faltered at the end of the game when Ehlinger had time in the pocket. Howard is the leader on Texas Tech’s defensive line, and the Red Raiders need him to get pressure on Thompson to slow down Kansas State’s offense.