Game Preview: Texas Tech at Kansas

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech looks to improve to .500 on the season Saturday as it takes on Kansas in Lawrence.

Kansas currently sits at the bottom of the Big 12, sporting a 2-5 record on the season and going 0-4 in conference play. Still, this Kansas team is not as bad as it’s been traditionally. The Jayhawks took Texas down to the wire last Saturday, losing on a last-minute field goal.

Here’s what to look out for before the game.

When

Saturday, October 26 at 6 p.m. CT

Where

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Lawrence, KS.

How to watch

Channel: Fox Sports 1. Streaming: Fox Sports GO app

Countdown to kickoff

Be sure to watch David Collier, Eric Kelly and the rest of the crew on Red Raider Nation’s countdown to kickoff at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday on KAMC or streamed on EverythingLubbock.com.

Series History

Texas Tech is 19-1 all-time in matchups against Kansas. Last season, the Red Raiders won 48-16 in Lubbock. Alan Bowman threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Key Stats

Texas Tech ranks No. 15 in the nation in passing offense with 310.1 yards per game. Kansas is No. 84 with 212.1 yards per game.

Texas Tech owns a +5 turnover margin on the season, meaning is has forced five more turnovers than it has committed. Kansas is -3.

Texas Tech has allowed 184.7 yards per game. Kansas has allowed 223.4.

Players to Watch

Kansas: RB Pooka Williams. The Jayhawks’ star running back has racked up 635 rushing yards on the season at 5.5 yards per carry.

CB Hasan Defense. Defense has been rock-solid against the pass this year, breaking up five passes and intercepting one for a touchdown.

Texas Tech: QB Jett Duffey. Duffey is looking to bounce back from an inefficient outing Saturday in which he averaged just 4.6 yards per pass attempt.

LB Jordyn Brooks. Brooks is Texas Tech’s best weapon against Williams. He paces the team with 78 tackles.

Game Predictions

Red Raider Nation’s Phil Mayer, David Collier and Eric Kelly each took a crack at predicting the game’s score. All three have the Red Raiders improving to 4-4.

Collier says… 34-28 Texas Tech

Eric says… 38-27 Texas Tech

Phil says… 37-24 Texas Tech