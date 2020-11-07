Game preview: Texas Tech at TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will hit the road for a game at TCU after going 1-1 on its two-game homestand against West Virginia and Oklahoma.

Coming off their first win of the conference season, he Red Raiders had a rough showing against the Sooners Saturday. After Texas Tech scored the first seven points of the game, Oklahoma rattled off 42 in a row, building an insurmountable lead.

The Horned Frogs are 2-3 in Big 12 play, a game ahead of Texas Tech, after beating Baylor 33-23 last weekend. They’ve beaten Baylor and Texas, and lost to Iowa State, Kansas State and Oklahoma.

Here’s what you need to know before kickoff.

When

Saturday, November 7 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where

Amon G. Carter Stadium. Fort Worth, Texas.

How to watch

TV: Fox Sports 1

Streaming: Fox Sports Go

Countdown to kickoff

Watch David Collier and Eric Kelly on Red Raider Nation’s Countdown to kickoff HERE.

Series History

Texas Tech is 32-27-3 in all-time matchups against TCU. Last season, the Horned Frogs topped the Red Raiders 33-31 in Lubbock.

Key stats

The Horned Frogs are excellent at getting off the field on third down. TCU’s defense has allowed conversions on just 31.3 percent of third downs, one of the best marks in the nation.

Oklahoma hung 62 points on a Texas Tech defense that has struggled greatly this year. The Red Raiders are one of just seven teams that have played at least five games and allowed more than 40 points per game on the season.

Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma has been perhaps Texas Tech’s most consistent performer on offense this year. He has at least four catches in every game this season, and 50 yards in every game but one.

Related Story: Ezukanma emerging from depleted core as No. 1 receiver

Players to Watch

TCU: WR Blair Conwright. Conwright comes to Fort Worth by way of Lubbock. He starred at Coronado before opting to play his college ball at TCU. Conwright is the Horned Frogs’ third leading receiver on the season, with 13 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown.

S Trevon Moehrig. TCU’s safeties are the strength of its defense, and Moehrig is the best of the bunch. He is a versatile piece: a solid tackler who can make plays on the ball. Moehrig snagged four interceptions last year and has knocked away four passes so far this season.

Texas Tech: QB Henry Colombi. Oklahoma made Colombi’s life hard Saturday, pressuring him on many of his throws. Saturday, it will be TCU’s ballhawking secondary causing problems. Colombi turned it over three times against the Sooners, and will have to avoid giving away the ball for the Red Raiders to win.

LB Riko Jeffers. Jeffers is playing his best football of the season, combining for four tackles for loss over the past two games. TCU quarterback Max Duggan is a good runner, and Jeffers and the rest of the Texas Tech linebackers will have their hands full in slowing him down.