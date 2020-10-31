Game preview: Texas Tech vs. No. 24 Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech welcomes No. 24 Oklahoma to Lubbock Halloween night, looking to string together its second straight victory.

Henry Colombi won his first start for Texas Tech last weekend, topping West Virginia 34-27. It was the defense that made the game-winning play, as defensive back Zech McPhearson scooped up a fourth quarter fumble and returned it for a go-ahead touchdown.

The Sooners have bounced back after taking two uncharacteristic losses at the beginning of conference play, beating Texas and TCU in their last two games. Still, Oklahoma doesn’t look like the powerhouse it’s been in recent years.

Here’s what you need to know before kickoff.

When

Saturday, October 31 at 7:00 p.m. CT

Where

Jones AT&T Stadium. Lubbock, TX.

How to watch

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fox Sports Go

Countdown to kickoff

Watch David Collier and Eric Kelly on Red Raider Nation’s Countdown to kickoff HERE.

Series History

Texas Tech is 6-21 in all-time matchups against Oklahoma. Last season, the Sooners trounced the Red Raiders 55-16 in Norman. SaRodorick Thompson was the lone bright spot for the Red Raiders, picking up 110 total yards.

Key stats

Both starting quarterbacks have been highly efficient so far this season. Colombi has completed 75.6 percent of his passes while Spencer Rattler is sporting a 69.5% completion percentage.

While the Sooners haven’t been their usual dominant selves so far in 2020, they still have a potent offense. Oklahoma is one of 11 teams in college football that averages more than 500 yards per game.

He doesn’t play the most glamorous position, but Texas Tech punter Austin McNamara has established himself as one of the best in the nation. McNamara booted a school record 87-yarder Saturday, and is ninth in the nation at 46.5 yards per punt.

Players to Watch

Oklahoma: QB Spencer Rattler. For the first time since 2014, Oklahoma has a quarterback that didn’t transfer in from another school. While Rattler isn’t in the thick of the Heisman race like Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts were, he is still immensely talented and able to pick apart a defense.

S Pat Fields. Fields has been all over the field for the Sooners so far this year. He’s broken up four passes, which leads the team and is third on the team in tackles with 24.

Texas Tech: WR Erik Ezukanma. T.J. Vasher, KeSean Carter and Dalton Rigdon all missed the last game, leaving most of the pass-catching to Ezukanma and Texas Tech’s group of freshman receivers. If those players are out again Saturday, Ezukanma will have to make lots of big plays to help Texas Tech keep up with Oklahoma’s high-powered offense.

LB Collin Schooler. Matt Wells said Schooler played his best game as a Red Raider against West Virginia. He made nine tackles, and helped force the fumble that McPhearson returned for a touchdown. Schooler is big-game experience from his time at Arizona, and Texas Tech will need him to provide a similar boost against Oklahoma.