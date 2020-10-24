Game preview: Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech continues the search for its first Big 12 win of the season Saturday when West Virginia comes to Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Red Raiders have a new man under center, as Matt Wells promoted Henry Colombi to starting quarterback after two strong outings off the bench against Kansas State and Iowa State.

The Mountaineers are 2-1 in Big 12 play. They have wins over Baylor and Kansas and lost to Oklahoma State.

Here’s what you need to know before kickoff.

When

Saturday, October 24 at 4:30 p.m. CT

Where

Jones AT&T Stadium. Lubbock, TX.

How to watch

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Countdown to kickoff

Watch David Collier and Eric Kelly on Red Raider Nation’s Countdown to kickoff HERE.

Series History

Texas Tech is 3-6 in all-time matchups against West Virginia. Last season, the Red Raiders topped the Mountaineers 38-17 in Morgantown for one of their two conference wins. Dalton Rigdon had 106 yards and a touchdown in that game.

Key stats

Texas Tech’s new starting quarterback Henry Colombi has completed 74.1 percent of his passes this season. Only three qualified players have a mark that high.

West Virginia’s defense has been the most stingy in college football this year. The Mountaineers have allowed just 240.3 yards per game, the best mark in the country going into the week.

The Mountaineers have committed 10 penalties per game, which is tied for the second-most in the country.

Players to Watch

West Virginia: QB Jarret Doege. Doege, a Lubbock native, will be returning home for Saturday’s game. He’s posted a 5-2 record in the seven games he’s started for West Virginia.

DL Darius Stills. Darius Stills and his brother Dante form a fearsome duo up front for the Mountaineers. Darius has 2.5 sacks on the season and displayed his athleticism with a sprawling interception against Kansas last week.

Texas Tech: QB Henry Colombi. Colombi has provided a spark in the two games he’s entered off the bench, but Saturday will be his first real test. His first collegiate start will be against one of the best defenses in the conference.

CB Zech McPhearson. McPhearson demonstrated a nose for the ball against Iowa State, scooping up two loose balls and returning one for a touchdown. Doege has thrown three interceptions over his last two games, and the Red Raiders would benefit greatly from McPhearson forcing a turnover.