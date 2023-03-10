LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Commissioners Court will seek to limit the number of game rooms in Lubbock. The proposal is meant to minimize the potential negative impact game rooms has on the residents of Lubbock county.

The proposed regulation, if passed, will say Lubbock County finds game rooms to be associated with crimes such as sex offenses and human trafficking, gambling offenses, and negative impacts on surrounding properties. The proposal would separate game rooms from residential neighborhoods to minimize their impact on residents. The court might vote to restrict hours of operations to minimize the possibility of crimes.

According to the proposed ordinance, a game room may operate from 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m., Friday through Sunday morning.

The owner of the game room would receive a civil penalty of $10,000 for each violation of the regulation. Each day that the owner violates this will result in it being considered a separate violation.

Game room permits would be limited to one permit per 30,000 county residents, according to the most recent US Census Bureau.

If approved, game rooms may only be located:

1) at least 1,000 feet from the premises of a school, the premises of

a public or private youth center, or a playground;

2) at least 300 feet from the premises of a public swimming pool or

video arcade facility;

3) at least 1,000 feet from any premises owned, rented, or leased by

a general residential operation operating as a residential

treatment center;

4) at least 1,000 feet from any occupied residence; and

5) on property having frontage to a state highway or interstate

highway and/or direct access to a state highway or interstate

highway.

Commissioner Jason Corley put the item up for consideration, according to the commissioners court agenda.