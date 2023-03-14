LUBBOCK, Texas — A series of shootings at a game room on 92nd street and Avenue P, as well as Allsups in Slaton prompted a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

49-year-old Jamie Lee Pruett was arrested on multiple charges of “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.”

Following the shootings, deputies identified Pruett’s vehicle, located it and arrested him without incident, according to LCSO.

The shootings began at 4:44 p.m., when deputies responded to a shots fired call near 110th Street and Avenue P. The first victim, Benjamin Veanueva, 42, was found with gunshot wound. He was hospitalized and remained in critical condition, LCSO said.

Just 11 minutes later, deputies responded to a second report of shots fired in the 9100 block of Avenue P. Florencio Rivera, 41 was found shot; he remained in critical condition in a local hospital, according to LCSO.

Deputies later learned that a third victim, Christian Rios, 32, was shot at the same location and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before they arrived; he also remained in critical condition.

A final call for shots fired came in at 5:30 at Allsups on North Highway 84 in Slaton, revealing a fourth victim Cody Payne, 35. He was taken to a local hospital and was released, LCSO said.

According to LCSO, the situation was an isolated incident and the investigation remained ongoing.