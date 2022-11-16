LEVELLAND, Texas — Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres confirmed eyewitness accounts that law enforcement raided game rooms in and around Levelland on Wednesday.

Officials scheduled a press conference for 4:00 p.m. to provide more information.

A media advisory said, “Hockley County Ray Scifres, Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia, and other state and federal law enforcement officials will announce elements of a multi-stage takedown operation.”

The eyewitness accounts said the FBI was also involved and the advisory included a media contact for the FBI.

(Nexstar/Staff)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.