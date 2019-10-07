Game time announced for Texas Tech vs. Iowa State on Oct. 19

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference and Texas Tech Athletics announced on Monday the game time for the October 19 match-up between Texas Tech and Iowa State.

The game will be played at Jones AT&T Stadium here in Lubbock at 11:00 AM CDT.



The game will televised on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

Don’t forget to check out Red Raider Nation: Countdown to Kickoff show Saturday mornings at 10:30 on KAMC and EverythingLubbock.com.





