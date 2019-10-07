Game time announced for Texas Tech vs. Iowa State on Oct. 19

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo from MGN Online)

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference and Texas Tech Athletics announced on Monday the game time for the October 19 match-up between Texas Tech and Iowa State.

The game will be played at Jones AT&T Stadium here in Lubbock at 11:00 AM CDT.

The game will televised on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

Don’t forget to check out Red Raider Nation: Countdown to Kickoff show Saturday mornings at 10:30 on KAMC and EverythingLubbock.com.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar