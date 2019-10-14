Game time announced for Texas Tech vs Kansas on Oct. 26

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech Athletics:



Texas Tech returns to primetime for its Oct. 26 road matchup at Kansas as kickoff between the Red Raiders and Jayhawks has been slated for 6 p.m., the Big 12 Conference announced Monday as part of its weekly unveiling of future game times. Television coverage will be provided nationally on FS1.

It marks the first night game for Texas Tech in league play this season as three of its first four Big 12 games have been set for 11 a.m., while last week’s double-overtime battle at Baylor opened at 3 p.m.

For Kansas, this is the first time it will host a Big 12 opponent at night since Oct. 26, 2013 against Baylor.

The Red Raiders are preparing to welcome Iowa State to Jones AT&T Stadium this Saturday for homecoming weekend. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. on FS1 and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

Tickets for Saturday’s home tilt are currently available at www.TexasTech.com or by calling the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH. A reminder that Texas Tech’s clear bag policy is in effect for all home athletic events.

