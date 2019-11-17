Game time announced for Texas Tech vs Kansas State on Nov. 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech will wrap its home slate under the Jones AT&T Stadium lights next Saturday as the Big 12 Conference has announced a 6 p.m. kickoff between the Red Raiders and Kansas State.

FOX Sports 1 will carry the Senior Night matchup where Tech will look for its first of two wins needed to reach bowl eligibly. Tech will honor the likes of team captains Jordyn Brooks, Douglas Coleman III, Travis Bruffy, Terence Steele and Broderick Washington Jr. as part of its senior recognition prior to kickoff.

Kansas State spoiled the Red Raiders’ bowl chances a year ago following a 21-7 victory at a cold and windy Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. The Wildcats own a 10-9 advantage in the series against the Red Raiders, who are 7-4 all-time versus the Wildcats at home.

Fans can still lock in their seat for Saturday’s game by purchasing a four-pack of tickets for only $80 by using the promo code “KSU19.” Tickets can be purchased online at TexasTech.com or by calling the Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH during normal business hours.

(News release from Texas Tech Athletics)