Game time announced for Texas Tech vs West Virginia on Nov. 9

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference and Texas Tech Athletics announced on Monday the game time for the November 9 match-up between Texas Tech and West Virginia.

The game will be played at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (11:00 a.m. Central Standard Time).

The game will televised on either ESPN 2 or ESPN U.