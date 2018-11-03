Gameday: What to know for Saturday's Texas Tech vs Oklahoma matchup

(Photo from MGN Online)

Texas Tech will host its highly-anticipated matchup against No. 7 Oklahoma on Saturday night as kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech Athletics strives to provide fans one of the best gameday experiences in the country. Here’s a list of items to know for Saturday’s game:



TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE FOR SATURDAY

Tickets for Saturday’s game are still available through the Texas Tech Ticket Office. Fans can purchase tickets either by visiting the online ticket portal at TexasTech.com or by calling 806-742-TECH. The Tech Ticket Office will open its main location on the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday. Fans can also visit the two other box office locations located near Gate 1 and 3 of the stadium (northwest and southwest corners).



GAMEDAY TIMELINE

Premium areas and the student gate will open at 5 p.m. Saturday, while the remaining gates to Jones AT&T Stadium are slated to open at 5:30 p.m. for ticket holders. Fans are encouraged to find their seats prior to the Goin’ Band from Raiderland’s entrance, which is slated to begin at roughly 6:50 p.m.



BLACK OUT JONES AT&T STADIUM

As part of its Celebrate Energy Game, Texas Tech is calling for a “Blackout” of Jones AT&T Stadium as fans are encouraged to wear black to cheer on the Red Raiders and to celebrate the oil, gas and wind industries that are so vital to West Texas. The Celebrate Energy Game is part of a partnership between Texas Tech Athletics, the Rawls College of Business, the Permian Basin Petroleum Association and many of the top oil, wind and gas companies throughout the area.



FIRST 5,000 STUDENTS TO RECEIVE BLACKOUT T-SHIRTS

The first 5,000 Texas Tech students to enter through Gate 6 (southeast corner) Saturday will receive a special “Blackout” t-shirt. Students should arrive early for Double-T branded eye-black stickers as well as prizes that will be thrown in t-shirts starting an hour before kickoff.



CODY DAVIS, RICKY WILLIAMS IN ATTENDANCE SATURDAY NIGHT

Texas Tech will have two Red Raider greats back in town this weekend as Cody Davis (2009-12) and Ricky Williams (1997-01) will both be in attendance. Williams was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2012, while Davis is currently in his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He began his NFL career with five years with the Rams organization.



TAILGATE ON THE KEY SATURDAY

Tailgate Express will offer an all-inclusive, eight-hour tailgate

starting at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the Engineering Key. The tailgate will feature a beer garden concept with big screen TVs, tailgate games and a live DJ. Individual ticket packages are available here.



TEXAS TECH REENTRY POLICY

Texas Tech will continue to utilize its new reentry policy this weekend as fans will be allowed to leave Jones AT&T Stadium beginning with the start of the first quarter. Fans will also be permitted to reenter the stadium through the end of the fourth quarter.



CODY TO LEAD THE RED RAIDERS ONTO THE FIELD AGAIN

Texas Tech will have “Cody” once again filling in as the Masked Rider horse Saturday afternoon in place of “Fearless Champion,” who is still recovering from an injury. Cody made his debut in the Lamar game after a week of preparation with Masked Rider Lyndi Starr and Dr. Sam Jackson, a professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.



FANS PERMITTED TO BRING IN ONE UNOPENED BOTTLE OF WATER

Fans will once again be allowed to bring an unopened 20 ounce (or less) bottle of water into any outdoor athletics venue on campus this year. Please note that frozen water will not be allowed through the stadium gates. Empty cups, opened bottles and other drinking containers other than 20 ounce (or less) bottles will not be permitted as well.



VAPING NOT ALLOWED INSIDE JONES AT&T STADIUM

Texas Tech Athletics would like to remind fans that smoking, vaping or the use of e-cigarettes is not allowed inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Fans who wish to smoke or vape must exit the stadium in order to do so.



CLEAR BAG POLICY

Texas Tech’s clear bag policy will remain in effect for all athletic venues during the 2018-19 athletic year. Fans will be able to bring the following style and size bag or package into the venue:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

LUBBOCK MUNICIPAL COLISEUM TO BE USED IN CASE OF INCLEMENT WEATHER

In cases of inclement weather, Texas Tech advises fans in the tailgate areas to take shelter inside the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum. The coliseum will open in case of inclement weather for every home game this season. Fans should stay tuned in to Double T 97.3 FM on the radio and @TexasTechFB on Twitter for weather updates, if needed. As a reminder, umbrellas are not permitted inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

