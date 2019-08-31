Gameday: What to know for Saturday’s game against Montana State

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech will officially open the 2019 season Saturday afternoon as head coach Matt Wells will make his debut in a 3 p.m. start inside Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will air on FOX Sports Net and the Texas Tech Sports Network.



Texas Tech Athletics strives to provide fans one of the best gameday experiences in the country and has several new policies in place for this season. Here’s a list of items to know for Saturday’s game:



TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE FOR SATURDAY

Tickets for Saturday’s game are still available through the Texas Tech Ticket Office. Fans can purchase tickets either by visiting the online ticket portal or by calling 806-742-TECH. The Tech Ticket Office will open its main location on the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium beginning at 12 p.m. Saturday. Fans can also visit the two other box office locations located near Gate 1 and 3 of the stadium (northwest and southwest corners).



GAMEDAY TIMELINE

Premium areas and the student gate will open at 1 p.m. Saturday, while the remaining gates to Jones AT&T Stadium are slated to open at 1:30 p.m. for ticket holders. Fans are encouraged to find their seats prior to the Goin’ Band from Raiderland’s entrance, which is slated for a 2:50 p.m. start.



FIRST 5,000 STUDENTS TO RECEIVE TORTILLA TOWELS

The first 5,000 Texas Tech students to enter through Gate 6 (southeast corner) Saturday will receive a special “Tortilla Towel.” Students can enter Jones AT&T Stadium beginning at 1 p.m. with a valid Texas Tech I.D.

RED RAIDER FANS REMINDED OF BUS ROUTES AND CHANGES TO C-1 LOT

Texas Tech announced changes to its gameday bus traffic Wednesday as fans utilizing the parking areas at United Supermarkets Arena, the John Walker Soccer Complex or the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center will be dropped off on the north sidewalk of the stadium between Gates 3 and 4. Fans will be picked up from that same location following the game.



The flow of traffic out of the C-1 lot immediately west of Jones AT&T Stadium has also changed as Drive of Champions will move to one-way heading both east and west toward University Avenue and Flint Avenue. Fans with a C-1 pass can enter via Glenna Goodacre Boulevard or the new entrance on the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road.

HOGG MAULIES SLATED AS DEBUT ACT FOR NEW RAIDER ALLEY LOCATION

Texas country band the Hogg Maulies will help launch the new location for Raider Alley Presented by Bud Light benefiting the Red Raider Club. The new Raider Alley location will be in Texas Tech’s historical engineering key, serving as the center for all pregame and tailgating excitement in the heart of campus.



Raider Alley will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, giving fans a variety of food and beverage options as well as a pregame concert, inflatables for kids and a pep rally. A live DJ will provide music from 11 a.m. to noon before the Hogg Maulies take the stage at 12:30 p.m. followed by a pep rally featuring the Goin’ Band from Raiderland and the Texas Tech spirit squads at 2:15 p.m. Fans can reserve their tailgate space by visiting this link.



TEXAS TECH RE-ENTRY POLICY

Re-entry into Jones AT&T Stadium is no longer allowed. Fans must have a new ticket for admission back into the stadium.

TEXAS TECH TO HOST HAPPY HOUR INSIDE THE STADIUM PREGAME

Texas Tech will host a pregame happy hour for fans who enter Jones AT&T Stadium early enough to see the Red Raiders warm up. Happy Hour will begin each game when gates open and will run until the final 30 minutes prior to kickoff.



All beers, both domestic and premium, will be only $5 during Happy Hour. Prices will move to $8 per beer for domestics after that and $10 for all premium options and wine. Alcohol purchase options include: Budweiser, Bud Light (Regular, Lime & Orange), Michelob Ultra, Modelo, BV Spiked Seltzer, Karbach Crawford Bock, Karbach Armadillo IPA, Karbach Love Street Blonde, Stella, Coors Light and EG Wines (Bubbles, Rose & Red)



TEXAS TECH ADDS 55 POINTS OF SALE FOR CONCESSIONS | CONCESSIONS MAP

Texas Tech fans will get to experience quicker waits and shorter lines at concession stands throughout the concourse this season after the athletics department and its operator, Spectra, added 55 points of sale. Spectra will also have vendors walking the concourse with beer and water available for purchase.



In addition, these new locations will allow fans to purchase their favorite food or drink through the likes of Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay. Fans can select six items for $3 or less thanks to Texas Tech’s fan-friendly concession prices as hot dogs, nachos and popcorn are set at $2 each, while a 20 ounce bottle of water, all candy and 16 ounce soft drinks are $3 each.



Texas Tech has also introduced two locations of the all-new Flying Tortilla Factory, located in the northeast and northwest concourse of Jones AT&T Stadium. These new areas will include made-fresh varieties of custom red and black tortillas and tortilla chips. The menu includes: The Wreck ‘Em Raider Wrap (Jalepeno Cheddar), Josh Jung Home Run Nachos, MVQD – Most Valuable Quesadilla (stuffed with chicken and macaroni and cheese), Fearless Flautas and Red Raider Sopapillas.



STAY COOL WITH REFUELING STATIONS

Fans will once again be allowed to bring an unopened 20 ounce (or less) bottle of water into any outdoor athletics venue on campus this year. Please note that frozen water will not be allowed through the stadium gates. Empty cups, opened bottles and other drinking containers other than 20 ounce (or less) bottles will not be permitted as well.



In addition, Texas Tech has installed water stations throughout the concourse area for fans to refuel water bottles throughout the game. Texas Tech will continue to have cooling stations on the concourse to assist fans with heat-related issues. These stations will be shaded and stocked with cold towels, circulating fans and sun screen. Fans can find heat management stations inside gates 1, 3, 4 and 6.



NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED INSIDE JONES AT&T STADIUM

Jones AT&T Stadium is a smoke-free facility (includes electronic cigarettes and vaping). There are no smoking areas within the stadium. Fans wishing to smoke outside the stadium will need a new ticket for admission.



CLEAR BAG POLICY

Texas Tech’s clear bag policy will remain in effect for all athletic venues during the 2019-20 athletic year. Fans will be able to bring the following style and size bag or package into the venue:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

(News release from Texas Tech Athletics)