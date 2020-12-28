Garbage collectors work longer hours to keep up with holiday trash demands

LUBBOCK, Texas — The days after the holidays are some of the busiest days of the year for garbage collectors. Especially after the Christmas holiday, with lots of wrapping paper, food and used boxes, dumpsters around Lubbock are overflowing.

“The holidays are the busiest time,” said Director of Lubbock’s Solid Waste Department, Brenda Haney.

Lubbock’s Solid Waste Department trash collectors typically take around two loads a day to the landfill, but this time of year the number has increased to upward of 5 or 6 loads a day.

“It is almost probably like a pep-talk you give retail workers before Christmas. We get that pep talk whenever Christmas is ending. Kind of going ‘OK now, it’s time to get ready and get to working,’” said Owner of Good Earth Recycling, Nick Nowicki.

With more people shopping from home because of the pandemic, dumpsters are filling up even faster.

“We’ve seen those peaks sustained on residential waste through the pandemic,” said Haney. “With everybody sheltering from home and working from home, we ended up with a lot of extra debris. In fact, we had months where we had two to three times in a month than last year in the same month.”

While trash collectors are working longer hours to maintain the mess, Keith Mackham Operation Coordinator for Solid Waste Disposal said there is one thing that could lessen the amount of trash.

“In order for us to save the air space in this facility and make it last longer, we have to recycle anything and everything we possibly can,” said Markham.

Nowicki said their recycling collection increases by around 30% over the holidays since many types of wrapping paper and cardboard can go into the recycling bin instead of the dumpster.

Nowicki said it is important to make sure what you want to recycle can be recycled.

“When you get to the laminated paper that is shiny and glittery better to just say no to then hopefully it can be recycled,” said Nowicki.

But whether recycling or trashing it, Markham said during this time of year, it is important to be patient with those collecting what you’re throwing out.

“We are getting to the cans and getting them emptied as fast as we can. Understand that there is a high volume this time of year and be patient with us. We are working as hard as we can,” said Markham.

The Solid Waste Department also reminds folks that bulkier items like Christmas trees, sofas, and mattresses should be taken to one of their designated drop off sights and not be thrown into the dumpster.