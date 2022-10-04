(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) announced it will not participate in October’s First Friday Art Trail on October 7.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the GAC reopened on October 3 after being closed for a fire that occurred in September.

Although the GAC won’t be open for the Friday Friday Art Trail, it has resumed other classes, meetings and events as originally scheduled.

The GAC is located at 4215 University Avenue.

For more information, you can call (806) 767-3724.