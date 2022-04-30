LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center:

Summer GAClasses focus on different areas of the visual and performing arts and are geared towards students aged 10-13 & 14-18 years. Classes offered for 2022 include Ceramics, Painting, Printmaking, and Theatre. Each class provides a great opportunity for one on one instruction focused on helping students learn and gain experience with a variety of art mediums. Class size is limited and will fill up quickly.

GAClasses will run June 6th – 25th and July 11th – 29th are priced by the week. For more information call our office at 806-767-3724 or visit our website www.lubbockgac.org.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and special events for all ages, from basic classes in painting, drawing, photography and more. The center is located at 4215 University Avenue. For more information on classes or reservations, please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email gac@mylubbock.us or visit our web site at www.lubbockgac.org

