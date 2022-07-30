The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/ Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center:

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) is actively seeking entertainment for its 52nd Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival, an event to be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This event, which has traditionally attracted 3,000 – 4,000 visitors, is family-oriented and features more than 50 vendors selling handmade craft items and fine art. This year, the Fall Festival hopes to feature a wide variety of live performances and the Garden and Arts Center is currently in the process of filling spots for this all-day event.

Acts should be 30-45 minutes long and, family friendly, and suitable for individuals of all ages.

Groups or individuals interested in need to register online by visiting the Lubbock Garden and Arts Center website www.lubbockgac.org and clicking on the “52nd Annual Fall Festival” and selecting the Entertainment tab. For more information regarding the event, participants can visit our website www.lubbockgac.org, call 806-767-3724, or email GAC@mylubbock.us.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center, located at 4215 University Avenue

