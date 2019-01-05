Garden and Arts Center to host Vibrant Watercolor Workshop

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center:

The Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center (GAC) will host a watercolor workshop, Vibrant Watercolor with Dyan Newton on Tuesdays, January 22, 29, February 5 and 12 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the GAC located at 4215 University Avenue. Cost for the class is $195 and a supply list is available upon request. Dyan Newton will demonstrate how to mix transparent watercolors to create vibrancy, how to get in and get out and keep your painting looking spontaneous and fresh. To reserve a space please contact the GAC at 806.767.3724.



Throughout her more than 35 year careeer, Dyan has developed her own impressionistic style of painting, recognizable by her lively brushwork with bright, vivid colors. A Signature Member of the Artists of Texas and a Signature Member of Western Federation, Dyan has won numerous awards and her paintings are in private and corporate collections throughout the world.



The Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and events for all ages. The center is located at 4215 University Avenue. For more information on classes or reservations please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email pgriffith@mylubbock.us or visit our web site at www.lubbockgac.org.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)