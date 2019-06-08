Garden & Arts Center hosting 10th Annual Butterfly Release on Saturday, June 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host Lemonade with the Mayor on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Mayor Pope will read to Lubbock's youngest residents at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 2:00 p.m., and invites them and their parents to stay for lemonade after.