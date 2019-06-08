Garden & Arts Center hosting 10th Annual Butterfly Release on Saturday, June 15

(Photo from MGN Online; Public Domain Pictures)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center:

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) and Lubbock Memorial Arboretum will host the 10th Annual Butterfly Release on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. This event, located in the beautiful gardens behind the GAC, is free and open to the public. Activities will include butterfly and ladybug related crafts, games and entertainment. The evening will conclude with the release of butterflies and ladybugs in the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum wildflower garden.



The Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and events for all ages, from basic classes in painting, drawing and photography, to specialized classes such as stained glass, jewelry making and faux finishing. The center is located at 4215 University Avenue.



(News release from the City of Lubbock)