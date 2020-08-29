Garden & Arts Center hosting 31st Annual National Arts Program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center:

The Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center (GAC) is pleased to host the 31st Annual National Arts Program in Lubbock from October 26 through November 30, 2020. The annual exhibit features artwork by City of Lubbock employees, family members, volunteers, City of Lubbock retirees and previous GAC exhibitors. Online registration is now open and will continue until October 19, 2020. Participants will drop off artwork at The Garden &Arts Center from October 15 – October 19, during office hours. Artists can find more information about the exhibit on the Garden & Arts Center website www.lubbockgac.org as well as a link to register online with the National Arts Program.

The National Arts Program is designed to give all artists, at all skills levels, an opportunity to exhibit their work in a professional manner and to compete for cash prizes. Sponsored by the National Arts Program Foundation and in cooperation with the City of Lubbock, the exhibit features five classifications: Amateur, Intermediate, Professional, Teen and Youth.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and events for all ages. The center is located at 4215 University Avenue. For more information on classes or reservations, please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email gac@mylubbock.us or visit our website at www.lubbockgac.org.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center)