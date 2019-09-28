Garden & Arts Center to host 30th Annual National Arts Program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center:

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) is hosting the 30th Annual National Arts Program in Lubbock from October 24th through November 21st, 2019. The annual exhibit features art work by City of Lubbock employees, family members, volunteers and City of Lubbock retirees. Online registration will be open Friday, September 27th, 2019. Participants will drop off artwork at The Garden & Arts Center from October 14th – October 21st, 2019 during office hours. The awards reception will be hosted at The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center on November 1st, 2019 from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM.

The National Arts Program is designed to give all artists, at all skills levels, an opportunity to exhibit their work in a professional manner and to compete for cash prizes. Sponsored by the National Arts Program Foundation and in cooperation with the City of Lubbock, the exhibit features five classifications: Amateur, Intermediate, Professional, Teen, and Youth.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and events for all ages. The center is located at 4215 University Avenue. For more information on classes or reservations please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email gac@mylubbock.us or visit our web site at www.lubbockgac.org.



