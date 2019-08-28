Garden & Arts Center to host 49th Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival on September 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center:

The 49th Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on the front lawn of the Garden & Arts Center. More and 80 vendors will be selling handcrafted items, visitors can take in live entertainment, art demonstrations, and sample a variety of food from vendors. Children will enjoy Art Alley, a hands-on experience for all ages. Parking is never a problem with free park and ride from K.N. Clapp Swimming Pool parking lot at 46th and Avenue U and Hodges Community Center parking lot at 40th & University.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and events for all ages, from basic classes in painting, drawing and photography, to specialized classes such as stained glass, jewelry making and faux finishing. The center is located at 4215 University Avenue. For more information on classes or reservations please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email gac@mylubbock.us or visit our web site at www.lubbockgac.org.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)