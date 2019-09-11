Breaking News
Garden & Arts Center to host 49th Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival

Local News

by: Sasha Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

Lacey Nobles, Communications and Marketing Manager for the City of Lubbock, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the 49th Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival.

The event will happen Sat., Sept. 14, from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on the front lawn of the Garden & Arts Center.

More than 80 vendors will sell handcrafted items. Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, art demonstrations, and sample a variety of food from vendors.

Children will enjoy Art Alley, a hands-on experience for all ages. Parking is never a problem with free park and ride from K.N.Clapp Swimming Pool parking lot at 46th and Avenue U and Hodges Community Center parking lot at 40th & University.

(Press released provided by the City of Lubbock.)

