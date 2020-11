Texas Tech coach Matt Wells shouts from the sideline during the first half against Baylor in an NCAA college football game in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech beat Baylor 24-23 Saturday, improving to 3-5 on the season and 2-5 in Big 12 play.

Matt Wells replaced Henry Colombi with Alan Bowman in the third quarter, and Bowman led three second half scoring drives, including the eventual game-winner.

New kicker Jonathan Garibay also showed off in his first action, nailing four field goals, including a game-winning 25-yarder.