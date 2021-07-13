Garza Co. Sheriff Office warns scammers impersonating Amazon representatives

GARZA COUNTY, Texas– The Garza County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that scam callers were impersonating Amazon representatives, according to a statement from GCSO.

“The scam callers contact you by the phone stating there is an issue with your Amazon account. The scam caller will ask you for the information on your computer or cell phone,” part of the statement read.

The scam caller will then have access to the resident’s computer and will retrieve all personal information, like a driver license, social security number and bank account information, GCSO said.

The scammers were described as persistent to demand personal information.

GCSO urged the public to not give out the personal information listed below:

your full name

address

driver license number

social security number (do not even verify the last 4 numbers)

bank account information

Read the full statement on GSCO’s social media below: