Garza Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of potential Medicare phone scam

GARZA COUNTY, Texas– On Wednesday, the Garza County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement on its social media saying it received a report of a possible phone scam.

According to the statement, a resident received a call from a subject who identified as a Medicare employee. They said that the person with a Medicare account was hacked and began asking for personal information.

The statement said GCSO wants its residents to remain wary of scam calls and said to never give out personal information to anyone over the phone.

Furthermore, GCSO said to pass along the information to elderly family members and any other that do not have access to social media.