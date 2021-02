GARZA COUNTY, Texas– On Monday, Garza County Sheriff’s Office said there is no water today, possibly going into Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said there will be water provided at the fire station in Post.

On Saturday, the City of Post announced it was under a boil water notice due to a major pipeline leak caused by the winter weather.

The sheriff’s office also reiterated to notify residents who do not have access to social media.

