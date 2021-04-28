Garza County provides COVID-19 update on Wednesday, April 28

POST, Texas — Garza County officials released an update Wednesday morning concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of April 28, there were 488 total confirmed cases with 465 listed as recovered and 22 deaths.

The update said one case was currently active.

Nine new deaths were added since the previous update from Garza County. However, according to a county official, death certificates that report COVID-10 as a cause of death are just now being reported to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The last two reported COVID-19 deaths in the county occurred back in March, according to the county official.

